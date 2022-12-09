The Floyd County Board of Education will consider a bid for canopies for the pickup/drop-off areas atfour schools when they meet Monday.
Superintendent Glenn White is recommending the contract go to Aluminum Awning & Supply Company LLC with an estimated price of $134,966 for the canopies at Johnson, Model Elementary, Armuchee Primary, and Armuchee Elementary.
Also Monday, the board will consider dates for driver’s education classes for 2023 and hear a content mastery comparison presentation from John Parker, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
Other agenda items include changes in personnel and first reading of a complaint resolution policy for materials alleged to be harmful to minors.
The caucus will start at 5 p.m. Monday with the regular meeting to follow at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County School System central office on Riverside Parkway.
The Rome Board of Education will meet on Tuesday at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy located at 990 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
As part of the meeting, Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland will update the board on the rollout of the Evolv weapons detection system at the high school and middle school.
The board will also discuss personnel changes and be given a school presentation by West End Elementary Principal Dennis Drummond and students.
Holland will also likely discuss an update on plans regarding proposed Rome Middle School construction plans, and a recent meeting with Rome City Commissioners regarding bonds for the project.
The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 and the regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.