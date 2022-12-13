The Floyd County Board of Education reconvened after its Monday meeting to vote on a plan aimed at ensuring that the school system would replace and refurbish most of its high school athletics facilities by 2024.
That plan would continue current work of replacing the baseball lights at all four Floyd County Schools high schools. Going forward, the school system will demolish and replace field houses at Armuchee and Coosa high schools. While those projects are underway, the school system will install turf fields and synthetic tracks at Model and Pepperell high schools.
Superintendent Glenn White estimated those projects would be finished by the beginning of the 2023 football season.
Once the Armuchee and Coosa field house projects are done, they will install new football field lights, then new turf football fields and synthetic tracks.
“As soon as the lights are ready, we then do turf football fields and synthetic tracks at Armuchee and Coosa,” White said. “We can’t put down a track and turf field and then do the lights because the cranes will tear up the turf.”
School board members had some disagreement concerning the plan during the pre-meeting caucus discussion. However, after the meeting the board unanimously voted to enact the plan proposed by White.
Much of the debate stemmed from a desire to have a firmed up plan, and the perception that some schools — especially Armuchee High School — weren’t getting their fair share.
Armuchee’s representative on the board, Chip Hood, said he was concerned that the Armuchee High School had the most need.
“If it’s ‘wants versus needs,’ Armuchee has the worst field,” Hood said.
Board Chair Melinda Strickland agreed that AHS has a need, but pointed out that the school is getting a field house, and they could not get started on a field until the construction of that building is finalized. She argued that the school system should get started replacing fields at other schools now.
“While (Armuchee and Coosa) are getting their field houses, why can’t those other schools go ahead and get their fields,” Strickland said.
How it’s being paid for
With a fund balance of just over $49.5 million, White suggested they draw from that to jumpstart the projects and then recoup the money from the recently approved education local option sales tax funds.
Collection of those ELOST funds won’t start until April 2024. However, with the fund balance in good shape, White said, it would save the school system a significant amount of interest. Issuing $30 million in bonds would cost an extra $6 million in interest payments, he said.
“I don’t want to borrow money and pay interest when we can jumpstart these projects ourselves,” White said.
“We’re just borrowing money from ourselves and paying it back,” Strickland added. “It’s just smart.”
Other projects approved by the school board stem from American Rescue Plan Act funding, including new signs for each school and new playgrounds at the elementary schools.
On Monday, the board also approved money to put up canopies at the county elementary schools using approximately $135,000 from funds collected in ELOST IV.