Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center is among 80 plus hospitals in Georgia to receive the drug remdesivir as part of an allotment from the federal government.
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced it is distributing 18,440 vials of the drug remdesivir. A DPH press release estimated the allotment is enough to treat approximately 1,676 patients with COVID-19 infection.
The drug is an antiviral medicine being used to treat hospitalized patients with serious symptoms caused by COVID-19 like low oxygen levels or pneumonia.
It has been found to shorten the duration of disease in patients being treated in inpatient hospital settings, according to the DPH. The drug, which is given intravenously has been shown to decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body, helping patients recover faster.
However, the drug has not been approved by the FDA for widespread use because it is considered investigational and it is still being studied.
Georgia hospitals receiving remdesivir had patients who met the federal criteria for treatment including COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators, in addition to patients currently being treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a machine that takes over the work of the heart and lungs.
As of Wednesday only three people were being treated in local hospitals for a COVID-19 infection.
Locally, Floyd County has had a total of 248 cases -- up 5 from Tuesday. Recently there has been a jump in the number of positive COVID-19 infections which public health officials attribute to an increase in testing.