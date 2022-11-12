Floyd County voters in the unincorporated area liked the idea of Sunday alcohol sales more than City of Rome voters liked Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Greene’s margin of victory for reelection to the 14th Congressional District seat was about the same as support for Sunday sales. The alcohol referendum passed with 65% of the vote; 20,278 of the 31,188 votes cast. Greene won 66.8% of the countywide vote, 20,916 of the 31,291 votes cast in that contest.
However, a precinct by precinct look at local votes shows a definite geographic divide, according to unofficial results from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Sunday sales support dips to 62.8% if only votes in county precincts are counted. City precincts alone would have passed it with 70% support. It won the majority of votes in all 25 precincts, ranging from 55% in the county precinct of Texas Valley to 75.7% in the city’s Town Rome.
Greene took 76% in the county precincts, and was the favorite in all 19. But she lost in the six Rome precincts, garnering only 47.3% of that vote.
The Republican incumbent did carry Mount Alto North and Mount Alto South, at 51.6% and 53.8% respectively. Returns from the other city precincts were lower: 47.4% in Town Rome, 47.3% in North Rome, 44.4% in East Rome and just 19.7% in South Rome.
Her support outside Rome ranged from a low of 66.4% in Garden Lakes (and 66.5% in Riverside) to a high of 87.3% in the Howell precinct near Aragon.
Cave Spring, although incorporated as a city, is listed as a county precinct. The 652 voters there supported Greene by a margin of 74.7%. The 555 who weighed in on Sunday alcohol sales in the unincorporated area passed it with 64% of the vote.
Drop-offs
No race on the ballot drew responses from all 32,083 local voters who participated in the Nov. 8 general election. The closest was the governor’s race, where 32,014 voters gave Republican incumbent Brian Kemp 74.6% of the total votes cast.
Of the other countywide contests, the U.S. Senate race pulled in 31,831 of the voters to give Republican Herschel Walker 68.8% to Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock’s 28.7%. Libertarian Chase Oliver took the rest.
Oliver supporters prevented either major party candidate from winning more than 50% of the vote statewide and a Walker/Warnock runoff is set for Dec. 6.
The drop-off in voters continued steadily after that. Rounding out the top 5 races of interest were:
♦ Attorney general: 31,760 votes cast with Republican incumbent Chris Carr netting 72.7%;
♦ Lieutenant governor: 31,701 votes cast with Republican Burt Jones taking 71.8%; and
♦ Secretary of state: 31,658 votes cast with Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger getting 73.3% of the total.
The Republican candidates also won statewide.
In the Greene vs. Sunday sales comparison, the alcohol question drew more voters in the city precincts while the 14th District contest interested more in the unincorporated area. Except for Garden Lakes, where 7 more people voted on Sunday sales than in the congressional race.