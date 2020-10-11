Residents in southeastern Floyd and central Polk counties weathered a tornado warning Saturday night and more rain was possible Sunday as the remnants of former Hurricane Delta headed north.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the tornado warning at around 7 p.m. Saturday, saying radar indicated rotation in a severe thunderstorm passing over the area. No injuries were reported.
The stormy weather is slated to gradually subside over the next few days, with clouds forcast for Monday and the sun breaking through on Tuesday.
The Associsted Press reported Sunday that rain from post-tropical cyclone Delta was saturating states across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
The Weather Prediction Center said in a 4 a.m. advisory that the once-major hurricane -- responsible for two deaths -- was expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain on parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. Flash, urban and small stream flooding is forecast for those states, with the Calcasieu and Vermillion river basins in Louisiana in danger of moderate to major river flooding in the coming week.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday an 86-year-old man from St. Martin Parish died in a fire that started after he refueled a power generator in a shed. The governor said it didn't appear that the man had let the generator cool down before refueling it.
Earlier Sunday, officials in Florida said a 19-year-old tourist from Illinois drowned after being caught in a rip current unleashed by the remnants of Delta in the Gulf Coast.
Delta made landfall Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane and then began weakening quickly over land. It came weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same region.
The system was located early Sunday roughly 65 miles east-northeast of Tupelo, Mississippi, and about 120 miles south-southwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
Maximum sustained winds were around 30 mph and expected to weaken over the next several hours. Delta is forecast to dissipate over central Appalachian states by Sunday night.