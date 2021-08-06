Floyd Medical Center will limit visitation beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the community.
The restrictions are being made to ensure the safety of patients, staff members and visitors.
Visitation hours at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. One designated visitor per hospitalized patient will be permitted, with some exceptions. Visitation may be further limited if visitors cannot be safely seated at least six feet apart.
Requests for additional visitors due to special circumstances, such as end-of-life, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“Floyd has made the difficult decision to restrict visitors due to the rise in COVID patients in our community and the increased number of hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Sheila Bennett, executive vice president and chief of patient services at Floyd. “Visitors are important to our patients and we hope to remove the restrictions as soon as can be accomplished safely.”
All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital. Visitors with flu-like symptoms and those with a positive or pending COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter.
No children younger than 16 will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital.
Emergency Care Center patients are allowed one designated visitor. Pediatric Emergency Care patients are allowed two designated visitors.
Pediatric patients, hospitalized and surgery, will be permitted two designated visitors. Those visitors must be 18 or older. Outpatient pediatric patients will be allowed one designated visitor.
Patients scheduled for routine outpatient procedures and those needing care at emergency rooms, primary care offices, urgent care locations, rehabilitation, wound care and imaging departments are allowed one designated visitor.
Laboring mothers will be allowed two designated visitors, which includes a labor coach, who must leave after the baby is born. Mothers delivering by C-section will be allowed one designated visitor. After birth, one designated visitor will be allowed and can spend the night.
“Rising COVID-19 numbers have made these restrictions necessary," said Dr. Ken Jones, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Floyd. “We don’t like to keep folks from seeing their loved ones, but we have to make sure our hospitals remain safe.”
Parents or guardians should not bring minor children when attending primary care, urgent care or other outpatient visits unless the child is the patient. Adult patients who have no other option should notify their provider that minor children will be accompanying them during the visit.