Both the Floyd and Polk hospital authority boards approved the creation of a joint Floyd-Polk Foundation on Tuesday.
That body will govern the use of approximately $150 million invested as part of the merger of Floyd Medical Center and its hospitals in Floyd, Polk and Cherokee County, Alabama, with North Carolina based Atrium Health.
The purpose, according to Floyd Medical Center President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel, is to address disparities in healthcare in the FMC service area.
The interest from the funds is expected to be used for the foundation's outreach programs and was estimated at $4 million to $5 million a year. Those earnings are expected to be used on projects and initiatives to address indigent care, disparities of care and social and as well as hospital equipment or services.
The proposal was approved Monday night by Floyd Healthcare Management Inc.
The funding for the Floyd-Polk Foundation comes as part of the merger agreement between Floyd and Atrium. The deal is still under review by the Georgia Attorney General's office.
Floyd Healthcare Management's board voted to move the merger forward in March and the proposal was sent to the AG's office.
A public hearing concerning the deal was held at the Forum River Center on June 11. The state's final report regarding the merger will be issued within 30 days of that date.
The member substitution agreement, once executed, establishes Atrium Health Georgia Inc., a subsidiary of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, as the sole member of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc.
The alliance, which is likely the largest business deal in Floyd County history, will likely pump in excess of $650 million, including the Floyd-Polk Foundation funding, into the Floyd system over the next 11 years.
The overall deal will likely close shortly after the AG's office issues its report, Stuenkel said earlier.