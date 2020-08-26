Floyd County police investigators are seeking help from the public in the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon woman.
According to FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Laura Regina Ross of 126 Baker St. called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Monday but E-911 operators could not tell what the issue was other than Ross was distressed.
They sent an officer to check on Ross at her home and found her injured by a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and died on Tuesday at 4 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact police via email at police@floydcountyga.org or on the crime line at 706-236-5000.