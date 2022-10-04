Floyd Police: 59-year-old faces 14 charges including rape, aggravated child molestation. Oct 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County Police have filed 14 counts against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road, Floyd County Jail reports show.His charges include:Two counts of aggravated child molestation.Two counts of aggravated sexual battery.Five counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.Four counts of child molestation.One count of rape.Turner was being held without bond at the jail as of Tuesday morning. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Around Town: Company hits overdrive on I-75, and local politics put phasers on stun Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 Rome opening two locations for homecoming photos Saturday: Rome Area History Center and Rome City Hall Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Standard Journal Area Calendar of Events from the Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 edition 10 min ago Warnock raises more than $26 million in third quarter 10 min ago Con todo listo para celebrar, los Bravos caen ante la dupla Luzardo-De La Cruz y se quedan sin champán un día más 1 hr ago Lo que no debe perderse del Heat en esta pretemporada 1 hr ago Mercury Roundup (Oct. 3): Wuertz's game-winner lifts Spring-Ford over Boyertown, into first place 1 hr ago Colonial Beach man sentenced to 8 months in Spotsylvania police chase 1 hr ago Welcome signs get some TLC from Home Depot employees 1 hr ago Garrison Forest’s Alyssa Klebasko survived childhood cancer. So did her love for field hockey. 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Latest Region Stories Standard Journal Area Calendar of Events from the Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 edition 10 min ago Warnock raises more than $26 million in third quarter 10 min ago Con todo listo para celebrar, los Bravos caen ante la dupla Luzardo-De La Cruz y se quedan sin champán un día más 1 hr ago Lo que no debe perderse del Heat en esta pretemporada 1 hr ago Mercury Roundup (Oct. 3): Wuertz's game-winner lifts Spring-Ford over Boyertown, into first place 1 hr ago Colonial Beach man sentenced to 8 months in Spotsylvania police chase 1 hr ago Welcome signs get some TLC from Home Depot employees 1 hr ago Garrison Forest’s Alyssa Klebasko survived childhood cancer. So did her love for field hockey. 1 hr ago