Floyd County is going to need heavy turnout this week and again on Nov. 8 election day to match 2018 vote totals.
Through the close of advance voting on Saturday evening, Floyd County had seen 10,010 in-person voters over 13 days as well as 1,082 absentee ballots already accepted (out of 1,720 issued).
With 11,092 advance/in-person ballots in as of Saturday, Floyd has seen more than a third of the votes counted here in November 2018. Total ballots cast came to 30,440 or 58.02% of the 52,469 active voters on file four years ago.
Voters can cast a ballot through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the elections office, 18 E. 12th St., and the Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Absentee ballots are due the evening of Nov. 8 and precincts will be open that day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
So who's voted so far? A closer look into data from the Secretary of Sate's office shows:
Nearly 9,100 white voters so far in Floyd County followed by 1,413 black voters and 100 Hispanic voters with a sampling of others.
Women outnumber men, 5,945 to 5,230.
Ages: Mostly older with more than 1,600 for ages 65 to 70 and again for those 70 to 75. Of those already voting, 1,097 were ages 18 through 40. More than 5,600 have voted so far between the ages of 55 and 80.
A regional look at the vote so far shows 35,692 in-person voters and 3,385 absentee ballots in our five counties.
Floyd: 10,010 plus 1,082 absentee ballots accepted to date (11,092 total or 18.5% of the county's 60,000 or so active voters). Through Saturday, 6,373 people had voted at the elections office on East 12th and 3,728 at the Anthony Center.
Bartow: 11,611 plus 1,259 absentees accepted (12,870).
Gordon: 5,889 plus 473 absentees accepted. (6,362).
Polk: 5,555 plus 357 absentees OK'd through Saturday (5,912).
Chattooga: 2,627 plus 214 absentee ballots returned and accepted (2,841).