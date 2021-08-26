In light of the continued rise of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the increasing community spread of infection, Floyd Medical Center is further limiting visitation.
“We are saddened that the record-high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has led to this difficult decision," said Dr. Sheila Bennett, executive vice president and chief of patient services. “We understand the important role family members play in the healing process, but we must make every effort to ensure the safety of our patients."
The restrictions, effective Friday, cover all locations, including outpatient services such as diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation services, wound care, primary care and urgent care.
No visitors will be allowed at any emergency department, primary or urgent care office or outpatient facility, with the following exceptions:
* Patients requiring assistance due to medical, language, mental health or educational barriers;
* Patients facing end-of-life circumstances;
* Patients under the age of 18.
One designated visitor each will be allowed for hospitalized patients, surgery patients, patients in for diagnostic testing that requires anesthesia and new mothers. A doula or birthing coach also is permitted during active labor.
Two designated visitors are allowed for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric patients and minors.
Visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted. Children under the age of 16 also are restricted from visiting. Visitors older than 65 and those who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 are discouraged from visiting.
Bennett stressed her belief that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best defense against the virus.
“More than 90% of our positive hospitalized patients are unvaccinated," she said. "I encourage those in our community who aren't yet vaccinated to help us reverse this surge by trusting our medical community and getting the COVID-19 vaccine."
The billing offices on East Second Avenue in Rome remain closed to the public until further notice.