Late Thursday Floyd Medical Center received notification from the Georgia Department of Public Health that a patient at the hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to a Floyd Medical Center statement:
The 46-year-old woman was presented to the hospital's emergency room with flu like symptoms on Saturday, Feb. 29. She was screened according to CDC and GDPH protocol.
At that time she did not meet the testing criteria for COVID-19 or warrant hospitalization. On March 3 she returned to FMC with worsening symptoms ad further tests were completed. The Georgia Department of Public Health was notified and authorized her release.
"Despite the patient, again, not meeting COVID-19 screening criteria, Floyd clinicians made the determination to admit her to the hospital due to her condition," the statement read.
She was placed in isolation and further screening was conducted.
"At the adamant urging of the attending physician and District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio, CDC and GDPH authorized the COVID-19 testing for the patient," the FMC statement read.
The preliminary test result was deemed positive.
"While we await final confirmation, Floyd has been advised by the GDPH to notify caregivers who treated this patient prior to isolation on Tuesday. In addition, although the risk of exposure is low, Floyd made the decision to proactively notify all patients who may have had contact with any of these caregivers or who may have been in the ER at the time the patient was present in order to instruct them on the next steps and address concerns."
Previously posted:
Rumors abound, but up to this point Gov. Brian Kemp said there have been no new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Georgia as of Thursday.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, said the risk remains low for an outbreak in Georgia and there are no signs now that the virus is spreading within local communities.
But as health officials begin testing more people arriving in Georgia from other countries, Toomey said she expects more confirmed cases could surface.
“We expect we will ultimately find more positive cases,” Toomey said at a news conference Thursday. “The more you test, the more you find.”
State and area public health officials have stated there have been no confirmed cases in Rome and Floyd County.
Persistent rumors have spread through the community and no officials would comment on whether or not tests were pending for this area.
“Federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from sharing any information about any patient’s treatment, condition or diagnosis,” said Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Dan Bevels. “We can say, though, that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region.”
Floyd Medical Center hasn’t made any changes to normal operations resulting from COVID-19 concerns at this point.
“As a routine, Floyd conducts daily safety huddles where our COVID-19 response is discussed and we are continuously monitoring developments,” Bevels said. “If and when it is deemed necessary, we will be prepared to implement any necessary change to operations.”
Redmond Regional Medical Center stated it is implementing screening protocols as a measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Redmond stated it would be screening patients for signs of the illness before being allowed in the hospital, including questions concerning recent travel, fever or any respiratory symptoms.
“This new protocol is in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” said John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond.
Stepping up testing
State officials announced Monday there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two Georgia residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are a 15-year-old enrolled at Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Woodstock and his father, the Cherokee Tribune reported. Both live in Fulton County.
As part of those cases, some families with children enrolled at Living Science Home Studies, a local homeschool cooperative in Woodstock, have been asked to self-quarantine by Georgia Department of Public Health officials.
Georgia’s state lab began testing for the virus Thursday, tripling the number of diagnostic tests the state has conducted so far, Toomey said.
She did not give a specific count of how many tests were done before Thursday but said it was a “small number.”
The state now has more than 2,500 diagnostic test kits on hand from the federal government, capable of completing 1.5 million individual tests, Kemp said.
Anyone in the state will be able to receive testing regardless of the status of their health insurance, Toomey said.
“If you are uninsured, we will provide the test for free,” she said.
In neighboring Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced the first case was detected in a 44-year-old Williamson County man, according to the Tennessean.
Lee and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy confirmed that he did not travel out of the country, but he had traveled outside the state.