A physician's assistant at Fifth Avenue Health Care Center played Santa Claus to 69 residents at the nursing home and bought them all Christmas presents.
"2020 has been a difficult year for all of us, but nursing home residents have been hit particularly hard," Meredith Gaines said.
Gaines started working at the nursing home in Oct. 2019. After the pandemic hit, places like Fifth Avenue had to close their doors to the public and not allow any visitors to come into the facility. Many of the residents haven't been able to see or hear from their families in recent months.
With the lockdown wearing hard on the residents, she decided to try and come up with a way to spread some holiday cheer.
She went to Facebook and posted about her plans to buy Christmas presents for the residents and a slew of donations came in from her friends, family, high school and college classmates, old professors and many members of the community.
"I was blown away by the generosity," Gaines said.
Thanks to the donations, she was able to buy Christmas gifts for each resident at the nursing home. Each one got a blanket, socks and Christmas treats.
Gaines also bought each resident a DVD player and CD player. She said residents haven't been able to have their usual movie nights since the pandemic started and by providing the residents with DVD players, they can have movie nights on their own.
Other gifts included baby dolls, reading glasses, walking canes and stuffed animals.
"I love having a community that supports each other and I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work with the residents and keep them safe," Gaines said.