The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health has rejected Floyd Medical Center's bid to provide open heart surgical procedures.
The representative of the commissioner did find numerous inaccuracies the final decision was affirmed setting the stage for another likely appeal by Floyd.
Floyd applied for a certificate of need to perform open heart surgery and two years ago was denied by the Department of Community Health --the state agency that administers the CON program. A legal battle ensued and the question went back to state health officials on April 14.
Citing a Superior Court judge's opinion on the recent appeal, FMC President Kurt Stuenkel said that judge ruled the state erred in the rejection of the hospital's original appeal.
However, now the DCH has reaffirmed their decision to decline Floyd's request for a certificate of need.
Stuenkel received the decision late Tuesday night and was still in the process of assessing the document and determining their next course of action.
"We haven't had a chance to go through the decision in detail," Stuenkel said. "This doesn't necessarily mean that this is the end of it. We feel strongly about the merits of our application and now we are assessing next steps and appeal right."
Marsha Hopkins, the designee who affirmed the rejection of Floyd's appeal on behalf of Commissioner Frank Berry, wrote that, "FMC did not satisfy its burden to demonstrate there exists an atypical barrier to open heart services within its proposed service area based on cost, financial access and quality for the population it asserts experiences this barrier."
Floyd had argued that the cost of open heart services at Redmond Regional Medical Center are higher and the amount of indigent, charity and uncompensated care provided to African Americans by Redmond was disproportionate.
FMC also argued that it should receive a certificate of need because of high overall mortality rates from major cardiovascular disease in the area as well as low use rates for open heart surgery and high mortality rate from major cardiovascular disease that created a quality barriers for African American and other ethnic groups in the service area.
Floyd Medical Center offered summaries of patients who arrived at its ER and were dead upon arrival presumably from a cardiac event. Those patients were uninsured, African American and were noted to have other medical conditions.
"Without more, these patient examples do not lend persuasive support to FMC’s arguments," the decision reads.
The 18-page notice of rejection also made note of the analysis of the current population projected to benefit from FMC’s proposed program was not evident in the record.
"The arguments set forth by FMC do not go far enough demonstrate there is a population that is experiencing a barrier to OHS services based on quality," Hopkins concluded.
Redmond Regional Medical Center has been the sole provider of open heart services in Rome since 1986.
"For over 30 years, we have worked to maintain an exceptional open-heart surgery program for our residents," said Redmond CEO John Quinlivan. "We appreciate the thoughtful review by the Department of Community Health and believe this is the right decision for our community. We remain committed to offering a high-quality, accessible open-heart surgery program to all of Floyd County’s residents."