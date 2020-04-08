Floyd Medical Center converting lower level of parking deck into emergency facilities

Floyd Medical Center is in the process of converting the lower level of a parking deck on its campus to a 200 bed emergency facility in case the hospital's capacity is overrun.
"This is for a worst case scenario," David Early, vice president of support services and operations at Floyd Medical Center, said.
Hospital officials are looking at a couple of statistical models which predict a surge of patients infected with COVID-19. One predicts a surge coming in late April and another predicts late May. Either way, Early said, they're working on preparations.
"We're planning for the worst and hoping for the best," Early said. In addition to the facility on the lower level of the parking deck near the 330 building, which they're referring to as P1, GEMA has also loaned them a 20 bed mobile hospital unit.
Those two additions would be adding to Floyd's capacity within the hospital of approximately 299 beds, Early said, for a surge capacity total of approximately 519 beds.
The cost of the temporary facility, which is being fitted out with the assistance of Parker Fiber Systems and Brassfield and Gorrie General Contractors, hasn't been finalized and he wasn't sure what the price figure will look like.
"Accounting has asked me the same question," he said. "This is all happening pretty fast... I pray and many others pray we never utilize this surge capacity."
They're hoping to have the P1 surge facility ready by mid April in case either of the statistical models tracking the COVID-19 are correct.
After the threat has passed they intend to tear it down and turn the area back into a parking deck.
As of 11 a.m. hospitals in Floyd County were treating 17 people who were confirmed with COVID-19 and 35 patients were awaiting their test results. In addition, there were 19 patients locally whose tests came back negative for the disease.