Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. on Monday approved $2.3 million for the purchase of a robotic surgical system for Floyd Medical Center.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System could be used to assist surgeons as early as November, pending approval from the Department of Community Health, said Gia Pyles, Director of Surgical Services.
The system enhances a surgeon’s ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with more precision. A surgeon uses a console to help guide the surgical instruments.
The system can be used across a spectrum of procedures. It has been optimized for use in general surgery, as well as gynecological, urological and thoracic surgeries.
Pyles said she is impressed how the technology gives surgeons both more precision and a high resolution 3D view of the surgical area.
“It really provides them a better visual and gives them optimal control in places where it might be very difficult to use their hands,” Pyles said. “Our surgery outcomes are already excellent. This gives us another tool in providing outstanding care.”
Dr. Ryland Scott, a Harbin Clinic surgeon and Medical Director of Floyd Center for Bariatric Services, served on the team that chose the robotic system.
He said the technology continues Floyd’s pledge to stay on the cutting edge of quality care.
“Floyd has always been a leader in laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries,” Dr. Scott said. “This certainly takes surgeries to the next level.”
Dr. Ken Jones, interim Chief Medical Officer at Floyd, said medical residents training now in the use of robotics will likely use the technology as part of their practice.
“This keeps us on the forefront of technological developments when it comes to providing minimally invasive surgery,” Dr. Jones said.