Floyd Emergency Medical Services will become Chattooga County’s official emergency medical service provider beginning in August 2022.
County Commissioner Blake Elsberry announced the agreement Thursday, just weeks after Atrium Health Floyd gained approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health to build a freestanding emergency department in the county.
The service represents a $1 million investment into new vehicles and equipment, which will be available on the first day of operations. Floyd EMS provides all ambulance service in Floyd County, Georgia, and Cherokee County, Alabama. It has been named the Georgia EMS Service of the Year three times and Region 1 Service of the Year five times.
“Our ability to respond in a timely manner is at the heart of our proposal,” said Kurt Stuenkel, executive vice president of Atrium Health and president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd. “We will meet regularly with Commissioner Elsberry to discuss our performance.”
In addition, EMS will coordinate with a new freestanding emergency department Atrium Health Floyd will build next to Walmart, on U.S. 27. It includes six examination rooms, two observation rooms, X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography and laboratory services. The FSED will be open 24 hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week and will employ 44 new teammates. After the facility is built, a Floyd EMS team will respond from that location.
“Chattooga County residents can expect timely, quality care from our team,” said Bud Owens, executive director of Floyd EMS. “There is a reason we were just named Region 1 Service of the Year for 2022. We are excited to welcome all local paramedics and EMTs who will join our team in the provision of best-practice care for Chattooga residents.”
When appropriate, Chattooga County patients will be taken by ambulance to the FSED. Further, Floyd Medical Center in Rome is also home to the region’s only state-designated Level II Trauma Center and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“The location of the emergency department and proximity of Floyd Medical Center will improve Chattooga County residents’ convenient access to quality care they deserve and expect,” Stuenkel said. “
Floyd will also provide on-site EMS for all home football games at Chattooga High School and Trion High School. These first-responder teams will also serve as support for Atrium Health Floyd’s school-based certified athletic trainers. Ambulance coverage will be provided to other community sporting events throughout the year, if requested. Floyd’s partnership with first responders in Chattooga County will provide training for rescue and lifesaving procedures.