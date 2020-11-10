As the Floyd County Elections Board certified the results of the Nov. 3 election Tuesday, the main topic was two upcoming runoff elections -- one of which could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Senate
With Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats on the line it's very likely money from the two largest political parties will pour into the state over the coming months.
That election to determine both of Georgia's senate seats will take place on Jan. 5, 2021, and voters who didn't cast a ballot during the recent presidential election still have until Dec. 7 to register to vote.
The first Senate race features Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the rest of the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.
The second Senate race is between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. While Perdue initially secured more than 50% of ballots needed to win, that dwindled as absentee ballots were tabulated.
Early voting in the Senate races will begin on Dec. 14 and go through Jan. 1, 2021. Locally, county offices will be closed Dec. 24-24 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The early voting locations as well as any weekend voting dates have not yet been determined.
Floyd County Elections Board Chair Tom Rees said during the meeting Tuesday they expect to at least have one weekend of early voting.
Public Service Commission
The runoff for the five-person Public Service Commission's District 4 seat is between incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.
The job of the Public Service Commission is to regulate monopoly utilities in the state like Georgia Power.
All five sitting commissioners are Republicans and serve a six year term.
Early voting in the PSC race will begin Nov. 23 and will run through Nov. 25; county offices will be closed on Nov. 26-27.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady described the PSC runoff as a continuation of the Nov. 3 election and said only those who are already registered voters can cast a ballot in the PSC runoff. Elections for state positions have different rules than those for federal seats.
Prior to both runoff races, Elections Board member Melanie Conrad said they will likely have a called meeting soon to firm up the days and locations for early voting as well as weekend voting for both contests.
Results and runoff
At their meeting Tuesday, the Floyd County elections board certified the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Brady said they're expecting a recount because the margin of votes separating Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fall below a statutory 1% margin.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former U.S. Representative and Senate candidate Doug Collins and state GOP Chair David Shafer requested a recount of the ballots in the presidential race.
Locally, Brady said they haven't gotten any guidance from the state as to how the runoff will be counted.
A topic that was not brought up in the meeting was that of voter fraud. Since Biden has taken a thin lead in the state, multiple accusations concerning widespread voter fraud have been levelled at Raffensperger, who is a Republican, by members of his own party.
Another letter to Raffensperger penned by Georgia's Republican congressional delegation -- including representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Cassville -- called for the office to investigate allegations concerning the election. A lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign in Chatham County concerning similar allegations was summarily dismissed.
Raffensperger and his office fired back against accusations of widespread voter fraud.
"Was there illegal voting?" Raffensperger said Monday. "I am sure there was. And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia's electoral votes? That is unlikely."
As of Tuesday evening Biden held a lead of 12,651 votes, approximately a quarter of a percentage point.
During and after the board meeting, members of both local political parties discussed their desire to be present in the future when absentee ballots are tabulated and adjudicated.
However, for the most part, the election process went well, Rees reported.
"(Poll workers) were wonderful. Obviously, we couldn't do it without them," Rees said.
His estimation of Dominion Voting Systems assistance was not as flattering.
"They did not help us at all," Rees said. "Despite them, things went smoothly on Election Day."
The state bought voting equipment for more than $100 million last year from Dominion, including touch screen voting machines that print paper ballots for voters to insert into scanners, which read a barcode to record and tally the votes. The company was supposed to send a technician for each of Floyd County's 20-plus precincts, but only ended up sending one.
The Elections Board chair also took a moment to remember long time elections worker Donna Maldonado, who passed away recently.
Rees also recognized fellow board members John Scott Husser and Melanie Conrad for their exceptional efforts in setting up precincts and organizing the feeding of poll workers.
Husser especially commended volunteer Daniel Eason who gathered and organized volunteers for Election Day.
Conrad urged Floyd County residents to thank businesses that donated food to poll workers.
"We really need to thank our community for stepping up in a big way," Conrad said.