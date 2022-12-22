Following a year that saw a primary, a general election, and two runoffs, Floyd County elections officials are already gearing up for 2023.
An election for Georgia Public Service Commission will be held in March and the municipal elections take place later in the year. That includes Rome City Commission and Rome City School Board. There is also expected to be a special purpose, local option sales tax vote in 2023.
“We are going to be looking hard over the next few months, when we get a little bit of a breather, at some improvements,” said chair Jerry Lee during a recent Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations meeting.
One need, according to former interim elections supervisor Pete McDonald, is more space, especially at the elections center on East 12th Street.
“This room is not adequate for early voting,” he said. “For example, we had people lined up for an hour or so outside, simply because we just can’t all the people into the room, and have the voting machines, poll pads and laptops. Going forward, the county is going to figure out ways for us to be better prepared, particularly for 2024. We have going to probably have to have three or four early voting sites.”
The board will also be looking at the possible relocation of some polling places, like Fosters Mill.
“It may not be viable in the not too-distant future,” Lee said. “It was built many years ago and they are at the point where they can no longer maintain the building. So, we’re going to have to find an alternative location. We’re going to look at all our locations to determine if they are in the best places they need to be and if we need that many.”
On runoff election day, there was a power outage at the Fosters Mill precinct, leaving the elections officials scrambling to get the equipment up and going by 7 a.m., which they did.
“So, we didn’t have any violation for not being able to have people vote," McDonald said. Later in the morning, Georgia Power restored power to the building and we were able to switch over to the normal equipment.”
According to Lee, a lot of analysis in the next month or two regarding the number of voters at each precinct, and the number who actually voted at each precinct.
Any changes would be presented to the public for input before they are put into place.