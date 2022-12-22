Elections Board

The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations discussed possible improvements during their December meeting to certify the results of the Dec. 6 runoff election.

 David Crowder
Floyd County early voters

Voters wait in line to cast ballot for the runoff election at the Floyd County elections office site. 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In