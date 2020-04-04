As of 7 p.m. Saturday, 208 COVID-19 patients had died from the virus in Georgia. The number of confirmed cases was up to 6,383. Of that number, 1266 –- or just under 20% -- were hospitalized.
Locally, there were 80 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Floyd County as of Saturday, with three deaths.
Between both Floyd County hospitals, there were 39 COVID-19 patients, 14 of which were confirmed positives and 25 others awaiting test results.
The 208 statewide deaths are nearly twice the number reported just four days ago, even as the state has ramped up testing and deployed the Georgia National Guard to Albany, the hardest-hit community in the state.
Bartow County has seen 160 test positive for the virus with seven deaths, while Gordon County's number have remained relatively low with 23 positives and two deaths. Polk County follows Gordon with 18 positive tests and no deaths.
Dougherty County leads the state with 30 deaths, while Fulton County has seen 26 deaths and Cobb County has suffered 23 deaths from the virus. All other counties have seen either no deaths, or deaths in the single digits.
Testing has picked up in recent days, with 23,846 Georgians tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday and 2,448 tested by the state.
As has been the case throughout the course of the pandemic thus far, the most Georgians testing positive for the virus – 59% - are between the ages of 18 to 59. Older Georgians age 60 and above account for 36% of positive tests.
Women outnumber men among those testing positive for coronavirus, 52% to 46%.
A statewide shelter-in-place order imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp took effect early Friday evening. Georgians are supposed to stay at home whenever possible, unless they need to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, or for medical treatment.
There’s also a broad range of exceptions for people who work in industries considered essential and can’t perform their duties from home. Another exception allows for outdoor exercise, as long as people keep at least six feet of distance between each other.