The 2023 Georgia General Assembly will close on the last day of March but, this year, its work will continue. Legislation that doesn’t pass by sine die remains alive for consideration in 2024.
Lawmakers serve two-year terms and this was the first for Floyd County’s delegation under the district maps drawn from the 2020 census. The county lost state Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, but gained two new members — Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun and Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton. Both are Republicans. That maintains the all-GOP makeup of the delegation, but shifts a bit of the political clout into counties to the north.
Three of the five — the most senior — are still based in Floyd County: Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome; and Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
Here’s a look at each of them; what they’re working on and who they represent:
♦ Hufstetler: Senate District 52 covers just over 86% of Floyd County, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County.
Hufstetler has made a name for himself as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, shepherding through both a state income tax cut billed as the largest in Georgia history and required audits of tax breaks to ensure they’re worth the expense. A comprehensive review of the state’s entire tax credit program will start when the session ends, with an eye to initiating major reforms in 2024.
♦ Moore: Voters in Armuchee and northwest Floyd are in state Senate District 53, which also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
Moore is a cattle truck driver, auctioneer and bulldozer operator for his family business. He chairs the House Interstate Cooperation Committee. So far, he’s sponsored one bill, which would ban the enforcement of federal gun laws in Georgia, although it looks unlikely to pass this session. His resolution urging Congress to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 virus also was awaiting consideration mid-March.
♦ Dempsey: About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
Dempsey’s led the House budgeting process for the state human resources agencies, forging close connections with departments ranging from behavioral health and developmental disabilities to family and children’s services. She is also one of six members on the new House Special Committee on Healthcare, which will be overseeing and coordinating work on health policy for the future.
♦ Lumsden: About 35% of local voters — in the Cave Spring and Lindale areas — are in state House District 12, which also includes all of Chattooga County.
Lumsden, a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper and owner of an insurance agency, chairs the House Insurance Committee and has become a go-to legislator for public safety needs. His committee has already processed 15 pieces of legislation dealing with the insurance industry, including a measure requiring coverage of biomarker testing — such as for genetic mutations and interactions with pharmaceuticals — which is awaiting action in the Senate.
♦ Barton: State House District 5 includes the Shannon area. The majority of the district is in Gordon County.
Barton operates a medical transport service. He’s risen to vice chair of the House Motor Vehicles Committee, which handles issues concerning driver’s licenses, motor carrier laws and traffic regulations. This session he also was assigned as vice chair of the House Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications Committee. His HB 183, clarifying rules on temporary license plates and operating permits, is awaiting action in the Senate.