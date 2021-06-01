The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Floyd County tops its neighboring counties, but falls below the state average. A few areas, however, are doing better than the state.
Nationwide, 62.6% of adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker. Georgia's rate is in the lower echelon, at 39%.
The state Department of Public Health puts Floyd County's rate at 30%, with 27% of its people listed as fully vaccinated. White residents clocked the highest rate, 30.5% with at least one dose; 22.6% of Black residents have at least one; and 17.5% of local Hispanics do as well.
A look at the CDC's census tract data shows South Rome with the highest rate -- well above the state average. Nearly 43% of the residents in that area have had at least one shot and just over 35% are fully vaccinated. Residents in the Armuchee area and The Pocket also have been taking care: About 32% with at least one dose and more than 27% fully vaccinated.
Other areas with higher rates are centered around the city of Rome, mainly neighborhoods inside Ga. Loop 1 and south of a line marked by Calhoun Avenue to Turner McCall Boulevard to Martha Berry Boulevard. Garden Lakes and the Horseleg area also have vaccination rates slightly above the local average.
Vaccination rates below 20% are listed for a swath starting around North Rome and Celanese and fanning up into Texas Valley and the Chattooga County line.
In the past two weeks, the county recorded new COVID-19 cases at a rate of 102 per 100,000 residents, according to the DPH daily status report.
Overall, Floyd County's vaccination and case rates compare favorably with surrounding counties.
* In Bartow County, just 25% have had at least one shot and 22% are fully vaccinated. Broken down, the rates are 24.8% for Whites, 21% for Blacks and 16.6% for Hispanics.
New infections were recorded at a rate of 116 per 100,000 people in the past two weeks.
* Chattooga County's vaccination rate was at 26% for at least one dose and 23% fully vaccinated.Broken down, 25.1% of White residents, 24.6% of Black residents and 12.5% of Hispanic residents have had at least one shot.
New cases over the past two weeks were confirmed -- through both rapid and DNA testing -- at a rate of 162 per 100,000 residents.
* Gordon County's vaccination rates were at 27% with at least one dose and 23% fully vaccinated. The rate for people with at least one dose was higher in the Black population, 25.1% compared with 24.6% for Whites and 17.6% for Hispanics.
The county has a new case rate of 114 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
* Polk County's new case rate has remained relatively low -- at 57 per 100,000 people in the past two weeks -- despite a low vaccination rate as well.
Overall, 26% of residents have had at least one vaccination and 23% are listed as fully vaccinated. The rate is highest among the White population, at 26.3% compared to 23.5% for Blacks and 13% for Hispanics.