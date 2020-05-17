The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 test results attributed to Floyd County rose to 186 on Monday, following an increase of eight Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
The number of total deaths from the virus remained at 13.
Public Health officials are now urging everyone to get tested, even if they're not feeling sick. A station is set up weekdays at West Rome Baptist Church on Shorter Avenue, and there are other sites now open around the state.
The Monday numbers at noon for some surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 128 (+1) total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 384 (-1) total positives and 35 deaths.
Polk County reported 79 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 15 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 74 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 182 (+2) total positive and six deaths.
Statewide, Georgia reported an increase of 439 COVID-19 cases as of Monday at noon after reporting a similar number of additional cases on Sunday. Georgia now has a total of 38,089 positives out of 351,175 tests conducted.
Another 36 deaths were reported Monday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,642.