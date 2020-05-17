The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 test results attributed to Floyd County remained at 180 Sunday, following an increase of eight Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
The number of total deaths from the virus remained at 13.
The county has a positive case rate of about 18 in every 10,000 residents -- although Public Health officials are now urging everyone to get tested, even if they're not feeling sick. A station is set up weekdays at West Rome Baptist Church on Shorter Avenue, and there are other sites now open around the state.
The Sunday evening numbers for some surrounding counties were unchanged from Saturday:
Gordon County reported 127 total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 385 total positives and 35 deaths.
Polk County reported 79 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 15 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 74 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 180 total positive and six deaths.
Statewide, Georgia reported an increase of 430 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening -- to a total of 37,642 positives out of 351,175 tests conducted.
Another eight deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,606.