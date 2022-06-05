The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocating funds for county airports across the nation includes $295,000 for Floyd County's airport in Rome.
However, at this time, Richard B. Russell Regional Airport Manager John Carroll doesn't have any specific projects in mind.
"That money will go towards projects that are usually partially funded by the (Federal Aviation Administration)," Carroll said. "The FAA helps fund certain projects, such as obstruction clearing."
Many projects at the county airport are jointly funded through Floyd County, the FAA and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT's fiscal year ends June 30 and they'll begin looking over what projects they plan to help fund for the next year.
As airport manager, Carroll sends in a list of projects he thinks should be prioritized and ultimately GDOT and the FAA will decide on what will be targeted for that year.
For now, the money from the infrastructure law will be set aside until those projects are decided on.
The funds can't be used for the airport's runway extension project, since that is locally funded through the 2013 special purpose local option sales tax project.
That project is currently in between phases as they wait for grass to grow back to make sure the grading and drainage portion of the project doesn't erode.
In the meantime, county officials are putting together the second package they plan to put out for bid later this year.
The purpose of the project is to create a safer runway for larger planes by extending it past 7,000 feet. County officials have said it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a "once-in-a-generation investment" in the country's infrastructure. While the main focus of the $350 billion investment plan are highways and roads, a portion of the funds is allocated for county-owned airports.