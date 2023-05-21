The Floyd County Commission has seven public hearings scheduled Tuesday on proposed land use changes in the unincorporated area.
Board members also are expected to approve a $25,000 contract to get Southern Engineering moving on a topography survey for the Agricultural Center. The 2017 SPLOST package contains $8 million for the project that was a result of a community groundswell.
The county purchased two pieces of property on Three Mile Road last fall, over 40 acres combined, for almost $2.1 million. They’ve already hired Kate Harman as director and Jay Shell as promotions coordinator to be in place as the facility is designed and built.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of all seven zoning applications, although there are caveats with two of them.
Proposed mini warehouses on Burlington Road just off New Calhoun Highway in Shannon would require a special use permit. Planning Department staff had recommended against it, noting that the Unified Land Development Code envisions more consumer-oriented development such as gas stations and stores in that area.
A special use permit also is requested for a manufactured home at 7 Nanellen Road. A planning commission vote to deny it failed, 2-5, resulting in a recommendation to approve.
Other proposals up for decisions are:
♦ a 52-unit apartment complex on a tract at 3086 Martha Berry Highway. Berry College wants to replace the existing vacant office building with 2 three-story apartment buildings and a community building.
♦ a new American Legion clubhouse at 493 Jones Bend Road. Post 5 needs a special use permit to replace their facility, which was there before the ULDC was adopted.
♦ a zoning correction at 990 Fosters Mill Road for the existing home, which is zoned as a Light Industrial facility.
♦ a sale of the clergy house on the Refuge Church property at 1791 Wax Road. The church wants to subdivide that piece with Suburban Residential zoning.
♦ marketing of an industrial building at 96 Huffaker Road, which is currently zoned for commercial use.
Also, Agricultural Residential zoning is sought for parcels at 5134 and 5134A Cedartown Highway in Lindale. The applicant wants to put a new home on one and correct the parcel that already has a home on it.