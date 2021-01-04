A Rome woman was killed in a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of New Rosedale Road and Floyd Springs Road early Monday.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports:
Shelby Dowdy, 23, ran through a stop sign at the intersection near The Pocket in the northern part of the county and was killed when her vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer truck.
The tractor-trailer, driven by Kenneth Craig, 51, of Lafayette, was eastbound on Rosedale Road and collided with the passenger side of the 2020 Toyota Corolla as it entered the intersection.
The report stated a third party witness, as well as the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in the wreck, said Dowdy failed to stop at the stop sign.
The impact sent the small passenger car spinning off the road, also known as Ga. 156. The tractor-trailer also left the road and overturned in a ditch off the side of the highway.
The GSP Special Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the wreck.
Dowdy was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Craig was taken to Floyd Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
The intersection was blocked for a time while crews removed the overturned tractor trailer truck.