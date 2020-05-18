Although the numbers won't be in until May 28, Floyd County administrators are preparing to see a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic in sales tax collection.
Finance Director Susie Gass said Monday that the March sales tax collection didn't have a major decrease and is around what the county expected.
"So really, April is going to be the numbers that'll really give us a better look at the effect of coronavirus, as far as sales tax goes" Gass said. "We really won't have those until May 28."
However, the finance director sat down with County Manager Jamie McCord and Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter and talked about how the county will adapt to a possible large dip in numbers.
"We have looked at some different scenarios, but nothing has been decided yet," she said.
McCord said the April numbers could be a bit skewed from people receiving their stimulus checks and stocking up on food and supplies to shelter in place.
"I'm not going to fuss if they're good and I'm not going to panic if they're bad," McCord said. "A lot of people are back at work ... so hopefully we'll weather this."
The special purpose, local option sales tax projects won't be re-budgeted, since the county has already collected majority of the funds, the finance director said.
"As far as 2013 SPLOST, we've already collected all the money," Gass said. "Then the 2017 SPLOST ... there's nothing in our budget at this point that we need to delay or hold off on.
"That could change depending on what numbers look like when we get them, but right now there's no change to SPLOST projects," she said.
Right now, two county SPLOST projects are well underway. Phase I of the $2 million State Mutual Stadium renovation has actually been ahead of schedule, since there are no games to schedule around.
McCord said the new lighting installation is almost finished and construction workers were putting ceiling tiles in the new expanded team store the previous week.
A few miles down the road, Carroll Daniel Construction crews as well as inmate workers have begun the first phase of the nearly $6 million jail medical wing expansion and mental health wing construction.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office staff felt that it was OK to continue the construction, despite the pandemic. However, McCord said that if there is an outbreak at the jail, the construction would cease.
The 2017 SPLOST also includes funds for the 911 Center, public safety technology upgrades and equipment for other county departments.