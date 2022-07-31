Randy Jones, a deliveryman for Beverage South, takes a load of beer into a cooler at a Hi-Tech Fuels convenience store in Rome on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Alcoholic beverage wholesalers paid more than $74,000 in taxes to the city of Rome during that April.
A vote to allow earlier Sunday alcohol sales in unincorporated Floyd County is expected to be added to the November ballot following a special called meeting of the elections board on Monday.
The Floyd County Commission approved the referendum at its July 26 meeting in a 3 to 1 vote. Commission Chair Wright Bagby Jr. and Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Scotty Hancock were in favor. Commissioner Larry Maxey voted no and Commissioner Allison Watters was not present.
"This is to match the city's already adopted in place resolution," Bagby said. There was no further discussion.
If approved by voters, licensed outlets in the unincorporated area could sell alcohol by the drink and by the package between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays. Sales currently can't begin until 12:30 p.m.
Commonly referred to as the “brunch bill,” the Georgia General Assembly passed a law in 2018 that allows communities to decide for themselves if they’ll allow alcohol to be served with brunch on Sundays.
Rome residents approved the change within the city limits in 2019, with 65.3% of the vote.
The Rome City Commission added package sales to the mix in April 2020, after the legislature passed a law allowing it to be done by ordinance in jurisdictions that have already approved a brunch bill referendum.
The Floyd County Elections Board must now approve the addition of the county's referendum to the local ballot being drawn up for the Nov. 8 general election.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the new Floyd County Election Center, 18 E. 12th St. The meeting is public.
Residents have through Oct. 11 to register to vote in the election, which will also decide a host of statewide offices from governor to Public Service Commission. Northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat also is on the ballot. Visit the Georgia My Voter Page website for more information or call the county election center at 706-291-5167.
Local seats also are on the ballot but are uncontested.
Maxey, Wallace and Hancock are unopposed for new four-year terms. State Reps. Katie Dempsey, Eddie Lumsden and Matt Barton will start two-year terms in January, as will state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler and Colton Moore, who won the primary to replace Sen. Jeff Mullis.