Floyd County voters have five local elections to decide in June — and they’ll all appear on the Republican ballot.
While Democrats are vying in a number of November general election races, none are opposed in their party’s primary. Georgia has open primaries, which means voters don’t register by party and may ask for either ballot.
A third option is the nonpartisan ballot, which lists only the judgeships. However, those races also are included on both parties’ primary ballots.
Voters will decide in June the nonpartisan race to be the county’s chief magistrate court judge.
Incumbent Gene Richardson, an attorney, is being challenged by businessman Justin Hight, the former owner of Easy Money Pawn Shop. The chief magistrate presides over small claims civil suits, garnishments and evictions.
The race generating the most local interest is the election to replace Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Republicans Tom Caldwell, Ronnie Kilgo and Dave Roberson have been vying for the slot for over a year. There is no Democrat in the race, so the winner of the primary will appear alone on the November ballot.
The three candidates will answer questions about their plans for the agency in the upcoming weekend edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
There are three other contested local races on the ballot — to choose the Republican nominee for the November general election.
Joe Costolnick is challenging incumbent Barbara Penson for the clerk of court position. The clerk — a constitutional office — maintains all civil and criminal records for Floyd County Superior Court.
The winner will face Democrat Moriah Medina.
Also, in state House District 13, incumbent Katie Dempsey is facing a challenge from software engineer and business owner Brad Barnes. The winner will go up against Democrat J. Scott Fuller.
State House District 14 covers all of the city of Rome and much of central Floyd County. Only voters living in the district will be able to weigh in on the race.
The big-ticket election contest is the battle to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, in Georgia’s District 14 congressional seat.
Nine Republicans are vying in the primary to face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the general election.
Called the Northwest Georgia seat, the district covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Gordon, Paulding, Haralson, Catoosa, Dade, Walker, Murray and Whitfield counties and part of Pickens.
Candidates in the Republican primary are John Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree and Matt Laughridge.
A runoff, which is almost certain, will be on Aug. 11.
How to vote
The coronavirus pandemic has led to several changes in Georgia’s election schedules. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed what would have been the May 19 primary to June 9.
The new deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 11 and early voting is set to start May 11 — although a flurry of activity already is underway.
An unprecedented number of voters have been requesting absentee ballots to vote by mail. Raffensperger said the applications would be processed even if they contain the original election date.
Visit the Georgia My Voter Page website to check your status, register to vote if necessary, and request a ballot or find your polling location.
For more information, visit the Floyd County Board of Elections website or call the office at 706-291-5167.