The Floyd County Board of Commissioners is working hard to ensure the health and safety of our employees that deliver critical services as well as the safety and welfare of our residents.
From March 14, 2020, until March 29, 2020, certain departments within Floyd County will be limiting operations. Specific information for the departments is listed below:
Floyd County Police—The front desk of the Floyd County Police Department will remain open to the public at this time.
Public Animal Welfare Services (P.A.W.S.)—P.A.W.S. will be closed to the public March 16, 2020 and March 17, 2020. Intake has been suspended during this time.
Engineering—The Floyd County Engineering Department will be closed to the public March 16, 2020 and March 17, 2020. Engineering requests citizens visit the website at www.romefloyd.com/departments/floyd-county-engineering if possible for driveway permits, plat approvals, and addressing. Most of these operations can be handled online or via email if the customer has internet access. Customers with questions can call (706) 291-5114.
Floyd County Water Department—The Floyd County Water Department will only be accepting payments through the drive through of the Water Billing facility located at 217 Calhoun Avenue, Rome, Georgia on March 16, 2020 and March 17, 2020. They request that customers attempt to make payments via mail, online, or by telephone instead of in-person, if possible. Credit card fees will be waived at this time for online payments.
Any customers wishing to start a new service should make the initial request via telephone at 706-291-5130 as opposed to in-person. In some instances, the transaction may be completed without an in-person visit. At any rate, the initial phone can provide an opportunity to share any information necessary to minimize the amount of time required in the office.
Parks & Recreation—All parks and recreation buildings are closed to the public until further notice.
Floyd County Administrative and Extension Services will be closed to the public March 16, 2020 and March 17, 2020.
For more information, please contact the Floyd County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.