Floyd County under winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Friday night rain is expected to transition to a period of wet snow which could lead to snow accumulations of two to three inches with isolated higher amounts.
Plan on slippery road conditions through early afternoon, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be slow to rise above freezing and visibility may drop sharply during periods of heavier snow.
Winter weather advisory for Bartow, Polk counties, 4 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Wind advisory from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday:
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Rainfall tonight into Saturday:
At least six-tenths of an inch.
Wind chill Saturday into Sunday:
We’ll have a wind chill from the upper teens to low 20s all day Saturday into Sunday morning.
Weather and event delays, cancellations:
The SAT scheduled for March 12, 2022, at Rome High School has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Saturday’s Berry baseball vs. Oglethorpe now a Sunday double header.
Forecast
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.