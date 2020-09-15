Stormy weather coming off Hurricane Sally is bringing wet, windy and cooler weather into Northwest Georgia.
We can expect a good bit of rain coming off the hurricane from Wednesday into Thursday night, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington said.
"Public works reports that they have been actively addressing the drainage issues we normally have during high amounts of rainfall," he said. "They have cleared ditches and drains of debris, leaves and lawn debris in preparation for a possible heavy rain event."
The chance of storms ramps up Wednesday evening and continues through Thursday with the possibility of occasional strong storms and lightning, according to the National Weather Service.
After the rain, we're going to see a cold front coming into the weekend keeping the highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.