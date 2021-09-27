The Floyd County Commission will have a discussion concerning Georgia's new election laws at their meeting Tuesday night, in preparation for the first election since the law changed.
Senate Bill 202 was passed by the state legislature this past spring then signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. The law includes several major changes to how elections are run and how local governments oversee their own elections boards and superintendents.
Commission Chair Wright Bagby said they'll be discussing the bill with County Attorney Virginia Harman and what changes need to be made to how Floyd County runs elections.
However, Bagby said this will only be a discussion and they're not planning to take action.
The elections board and office will be overseeing the upcoming Rome municipal election, which will be the first election since the bill was signed into law.
There is just a month to go before the Nov. 2 municipal elections, which feature contested races for three Rome City Commission seats and Rome City School Board seats. Cave Spring runs its own elections -- three city council posts will be filled this year.
Among the immediate changes is a limit on the number of absentee ballot boxes, which were scattered around the county during the 2020 elections.
The new law allows one absentee ballot box per county. That box must be located inside a government building and bolted to the ground.
The new law also gives local governments the ability to request an independent group to conduct a performance review of the appointed elections board. And it lets the State Election Board suspend and replace a local elections board.
At some of the previous county commission meetings, several people have spoken out against the current elections board and how the 2020 election and 2021 runoff were handled.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will discuss what they'll do with the county-owned Forum River Center next year.
While the courts are continuing operations in the Forum due to the pandemic,the county hasn't been allowing large events for security reasons. County Manager Jamie McCord said they're looking ahead and trying to figure out if they should open back up to events and rentals.
During caucus, commissioners will receive an update on the Rome-Floyd Planning Department.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.