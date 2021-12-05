Floyd County Commissioners will hold their first public hearing for the 2022 budget Monday at 8:30 a.m.
This will be the first of two public hearings, the second of which will take place at their Dec. 14 meeting. After the second public hearing, commissioners are expected to pass the budget.
County officials are planning a base pay increase for all employees, averaging $2,500. This would also be added to the starting pay for new employees.
Some employees would get a different pay increase, depending on how recent their last raise was. This category includes law enforcement officers, who had a major pay plan increase last year.
County Manager Jamie McCord previously said the new pay plan proposed would be covered by the recent increases in the tax digest as well as sales tax revenue.
The tax digest is the total value of all taxable property according to the Georgia Tax Assessor.
According to Finance Director Susie Gass, the county is expecting a $2.4 million increase in property tax revenue. This is based on a 97% collection rate and a 10% increase in the tax digest.
The county also has several special purpose local option sales tax items on their 2022 budget, such as $500,000 set aside for the agriculture center project.
The E-911 Center renovation and move is also included in the budget, but Gass previously said they’re just planning on moving the center to a new location this year. The move will cost about $650,000 and be covered by surplus SPLOST funds.
The Monday public hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The final public hearing and vote will take place at the county commission’s Dec. 14 meeting in the Community Room of the admin building.