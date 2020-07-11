Floyd County commissioners have a lengthy agenda planned for Tuesday, including a presentation on the outside audit of last year’s books and the proposed addition of two new animal control positions.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. The board meets in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are open to the public, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees must wear a mask.
The commission meeting also will be livestreamed on the Floyd County, GA — Government Facebook page.
Eight properties under county control are expected to be declared “unserviceable” and transferred to the Land Bank Authority.
The properties are located on Ross Street, Jackson Street, Fifteenth Street, Park Avenue and Superba Avenue.
The Land Bank Authority is charged with assembling abandoned or condemned lots into properties that can be sold to investors, developers or other private bidders. The goal is to get the land back on the tax rolls and make it a viable part of the county again.
Commissioners also plan first readings on several zoning requests and the proposed 2020 millage rate. Public hearings are scheduled for the board’s July 28 session.
Among the other items on the agenda is a shift-differential pay proposal for first responder departments, including the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Police Department and 911.
Discussion of a COVID-19 marketing plan for the county and the creation of two positions for PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility, also are scheduled.
Also on Tuesday, the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will hold their regular monthly meeting at noon in the County Administration Building’s community room. The meeting is open to the public, with the same coronavirus precautions as the commission meeting.