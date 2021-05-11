Rome and Floyd County could soon seen upward of $30 million pumped into their coffers as the U.S. Treasury begins distributing $350 billion in relief funds to state and local governments.
The treasury will be doling out $19.1 million to Floyd County and $11.5 million to Rome from the American Rescue Plan Act. Cave Spring is expected to receive $337,000 in the allocation. Smaller towns will receive their funds from state government.
The allocation is part of the stimulus package, similar to the CARES Act passed in March 2020, but with some significant changes. The first stimulus package only sent funds directly to some of Georgia’s most populous areas while others were distributed through the state.
This marks the first time that governments have been awarded pandemic relief. In total, the allocation will award $195 billion to states, $65 billion to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to towns and local government agencies.
This iteration of the stimulus gives recipients more flexibility, including the replacement of lost revenue stemming from the pandemic, according to an analysis by the National Association of Counties.
That flexibility may allow for needed infrastructure improvements or even broadband expansion into underserved portions of the county.
Local governments will likely receive the funds in two rounds with the first round likely to arrive this month.