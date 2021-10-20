Floyd County Commissioners will get proposals for the first use of $19.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds by the end of the week.
County Manager Jamie McCord has been leading a team that's putting together options on where to direct the money. Floyd County has already received half of the federal funds, which must be used by 2024.
They are also applying to the state for grants to fund, or boost funding for, different projects. Georgia received $2.6 billion in addition to what went directly to cities and counties.
When it comes guidelines for ARPA funding, McCord said there are three things local governments can spend money on without going through hoops: water, sewer and broadband projects.
According to the county manager, Rome is covering sewer projects and the county is mainly focusing on water and broadband.
Some of the water projects they're considering include replacing PVC lines as well as extending lines and replacing emergency generators in the more rural areas.
McCord has also been talking to several internet providers about broadband expansion to some of the unserved areas in the county, such as Chubbtown outside of Cave Spring and Texas Valley Road.
County Commissioners passed the Broadband Community Ready Ordinance back in September to make the process easier for providers who are interested in expanding broadband in the more rural areas of the county.
Under the ordinance, the county would help build infrastructure to accommodate broadband expansion. The service provider, if approved, would become the owner of that infrastructure.
One of the providers in negotiations with the county has proposed to split the cost of the expansion into thirds: one third covered by the provider, another third covered by the county and the final portion covered by state funds.