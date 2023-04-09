The Celanese/Riverside community is what is termed a county island, a portion of unincorporated Floyd County surrounded by the city of Rome. There are several neighborhoods within Floyd County that fall under that same designation.
Georgia Public Health warns that counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been linked to opioid overdoses.
The Floyd County Commission is expected to sign off Tuesday on a settlement with several major companies regarding the opioid crisis.
Defendants Teva, Allergan, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS have separately reached national settlements totaling roughly $20 billion. Georgia agreed to participate in December, clearing the way for local governments to join as well. Cities and counties have until April 18 to submit their paperwork.
Rome City Attorney Andy Davis is leading the opioid legal battle for Rome, Floyd County and a number of neighboring jurisdictions.
It’s unclear how much each local government will get, but the state of Georgia stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services, according to the Georgia Recorder. The amount will depend on how many jurisdictions drop their lawsuits in favor of the settlements.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., following its caucus, which is set to start at 4:15 p.m. Both sessions are public.
Prior to the caucus, at 3:30 p.m., commissioners are scheduled to tour the E-911 Center. The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $275,000 to upgrade the facility.
One item that won’t be on the agenda is a first reading on a rezoning for a controversial apartment and townhouse project in Celanese village.
The applicant emailed a request to withdraw it from consideration after the Rome Floyd Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial earlier this month. A withdrawal at this stage of the process means it could be resubmitted without waiting 12 months — required after a denial — although there’s no indication right now if there are plans to do so.
Among the items the board is scheduled to consider:
♦ A new fee and admission structure for the Parks & Rec youth football program and a rental rate change for A Teen’s Choice, Inc. to use the Fielder Center for their programs.
♦ Several SPLOST-funded purchases, including $35,000 worth of tasers for the Floyd County Prison from Axon Enterprise, Inc. and a $60,250 Chevrolet crew cab service body truck for the Facilities Department from Jim Ellis Chevrolet.
♦ A request from the County Clerk’s Office to deny a package beer license for Track Food Mart, 363 Burlington Road due to it being a prohibited location for alcohol sales.