County Attorney Virginia Harman will be giving a presentation on "First Amendment auditor" training for government employees during the Floyd County Commission caucus on Tuesday.
The growing social movement consists of "individuals who specifically film on public property and police stations to test the rights to film in a public space," according to First Amendment Watch at New York University, a project of the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.
Commissioners also will be holding the first public hearing for the 2022 millage rate, which will determine property tax bills this fall. There will be another hearing in the morning on July 26, with the final hearing and vote scheduled for the board meeting that night.
Towards the end of Tuesday's meeting, commissioners will be voting on a $32,550 contract for Multi-Craft Construction to oversee the renovation of the Parker Senior Center at Etowah Park.
Funding for the renovation was included in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package, at $75,000.
Commissioners also will be voting on Multi-Craft Construction doing additional work on the Etowah Driving Range building renovation for $12,500.
Commissioners will also be voting on purchasing a 2023 Ford Passenger Transit for Public Animal Welfare Services from Prater Ford for $45,355.
This was originally budgeted at $35,000, but no additional funds will be needed as PAWS plans to not replace another truck that had been budgeted for $62,000.
Before the meeting, commissioners will be holding a closed session to discuss property, litigation and personnel.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.