The Floyd County Commission is scheduled to hold its Black History Month recognitions on Tuesday.
Each year since 2018, the board has honored a select group of local residents who have made a positive impact on the community. Nominations were accepted through Feb. 18.
Honorees for 2023 will be announced and presented Tuesday at the regular meeting that starts at 6 p.m.
Commissioners hold their premeeting caucus at 5 p.m. Both sessions, in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave., are public. A closed session is also scheduled during the caucus to discuss property acquisition, litigation, and personnel. Those items may be discussed in private under Georgia law, although any action taken must be in open session.
Also on the regular meeting agenda are a number of proposed expenses funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package:
♦ Six laptops, mounts, and software for new SUVs for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at $29,190;
♦ the purchase and installation of security film for the E-911 Center windows at $3,635;
♦ five water heaters for the Floyd County Jail at a total of $63,120. One of the heaters will be purchased using $13,110 in capital funds instead of SPLOST money;
♦ a $5,000 consulting contract with Midian Roofing for repairs needed at the Historic County Courthouse on Fifth Avenue;
♦ a Ford Pursuit SUV for the Floyd County Prison at $39,675;
♦ a $51,270 skid steer loader for the Recycling Center; and
♦ IT Switch Redundancy items totaling $48,410.
Collections for the 5-year, $63.8 million 2017 SPLOST package started April 1, 2019, and run through March 31, 2024. Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring are preparing another proposed package of projects to put before voters this November.
The county has started soliciting applications from residents interested in serving on the 2023 SPLOST Citizen Committee, charged with reviewing proposed projects and recommending a final project list. Applications are available online through March 17 at FloydCountyga.gov/committeeapp.