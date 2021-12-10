Floyd County officials are planning on starting construction on the new Georgia Department of Driver Services building on Martha Berry Highway in 2022.
Gov. Brian Kemp included a $1.2 million bond in the state's budget for a new DDS building.
"This has been a project of mine ever since I joined the commission," Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said at a public safety committee meeting.
Hancock said he also plans to lobby for another million added to the project in the state budget next year to allow for more space for the project.
The current DDS building in Rome is located behind the Georgia State Patrol offices and is less than 1,500 square feet. Storage is a big issue for the facility and often times people have to wait outside under awnings to be served.
The project is registered as a Georgia State Financial Investment Commission project and they must spend 80% of the funds within 36 months.
The facility will be built on the same property as the current building, but services will continue throughout construction.
According to Hancock, the state is also planning on keeping the commercial driver's license testing pad open throughout construction since there are very few throughout the state.
"The original plan was to move the Georgia State Patrol building and take that building down and build a whole new facility, but that has since changed. They're actually going to stay where they are and we're going to try and build around them," Hancock said.
With this in mind, Hancock said the county may have to push the testing pad back 100 feet to accommodate the larger facility.
The county is now planning on buying some land to the south of the current building to construct the new facility.