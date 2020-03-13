The county government announced on Friday that all March committee meetings are suspended.
These meetings include the Airport Commission, Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation Committee meetings, Rome-Floyd Litter Blight Task Force, Floyd County Water Committee, Floyd County Public Works Committee and Floyd County Administrative Finance Committee.
As of Friday, the March 24 Floyd County Board of Commissioners meeting is still scheduled to take place in the Floyd County Administrative Building on Fourth Avenue, a by County Clerk Erin Elrod read.
People will be screened before entering the building before the 6 p.m. meeting and seating will be spaced in order to reduce the possible spread of any COVID-19 infections.
If someone is unable to attend the meeting, the Floyd County Facebook page will have a livestream for the meeting.
A decision has not been made regarding April meetings and will be discussed by county officials on April 1.
Employees for both the city and county governments have been encouraged to telework from home over the next few weeks.
Also on Friday, the Floyd County Superior Court announced that authorities from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office will be screening all people entering the Floyd County Courthouse for possible coronavirus infection.
Hearings which call for large gatherings, such as arraignments or jury trial calendar calls from March 16 to April 10, will be rescheduled.
All civil matters, other than jury trials and any other criminal matters will continue as scheduled. All jurors summoned for the following weeks should call Jury Management at 706-291-5155.
The Rome Municipal Court is postponing all all cases scheduled for arraignment or trial for all dates between March 18 and April 9. The affected cases will be continued for at least 30 days.
"Parties and witness should receive a notice of a new court date in the weeks ahead," a release from Municipal Court Judge Bryan Johnson stated.
All probation matters will proceed as scheduled unless otherwise directed and the municipal court will remain open to accept filings and conduct business.
For anyone with questions, contact the Municipal Court at 706-238-5150.