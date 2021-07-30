Floyd County Superior Court will resume its COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements and use of the Forum River Center for jury selection and jury trials beginning Monday.
Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach cited the reason as the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly virulent delta variant.
Beginning Monday, masks will be required upon entrance to the courthouse, regardless of vaccination status.
Also jury assembly, selection and trials will resume in the Forum River Center. Jurors will assemble in the arena. The ballroom will be used for jury selection and trials.
"With its proximity and space, the Forum provides the Floyd Superior Court the best possible opportunity to maintain the vital functions of the court system during this difficult time," Chief Judge John Niedrach said. "We are extremely fortunate, and we very much appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the county commission and administration."
The other area deemed large enough to hold a socially distance jury trial
The protocols include pre-screening for health risks of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.
Other hearings will continue to be held in the smaller courtrooms.
Jury proceedings were suspended for just over a year beginning in March 2020 under a series of emergency orders issued by the Georgia Supreme Court.