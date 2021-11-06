Almost every Floyd County Superior Court agency head is reporting staffing shortages due to low pay and lack of job applicants.
During a Floyd County Elected Officials meeting, Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson said she’s struggling to retain employees on the $11.88 hourly wage, stating they often come on and leave for another clerk job that pays better.
Over in the District Attorney’s office, Leigh Patterson said she’s struggling to retain clerks, with one retiring at the end of the month and another on short-term disability.
She also said the office will be short two assistant DAs at the end of the month. As of Friday, the applicants she’s reviewed aren’t yet qualified for the positions.
“The two most recent applicants won’t be Bar certified until October 2022,” she said.
Patterson is planning on advertising on some different websites to see if she can find more experienced candidates for the positions.
Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach said they have had two court reporters hand in their resignation for the end of 2021.
“We are working with Daryl Bowie to see what we can do to advertise those positions as soon as we can and perhaps change around the matter of compensation to attract court reporters,” Niedrach said.
One of the ways they plan to do this is by switching the pay from an hourly wage to a straight salary. This would also apply to the court reporters who aren’t resigning.
County Manager Jamie McCord said this staffing shortage is being seen across all county departments and agencies. Floyd County commissioners are reviewing a new payment plan for all county departments and agencies that they plan to add to the FY 2022 budget.
Finance Director Susie Gass and McCord have been working on the first draft of the budget and are planning to hold the first reading for the budget at the Nov. 23 meeting and the final adoption would be on Dec. 14.
“It won’t be effective until Jan. 1, which I know doesn’t help you now. We’re aware of it though,” McCord said.