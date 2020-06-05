After declaring a judicial emergency, the Floyd County Superior Courthouse will be closed Monday through Wednesday following multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Next week's Superior, Magistrate, Judicial, Probate, Juvenile and Municipal court proceedings and emergency matters will take place at the Courthouse Annex at the Forum River Center on Tribune Street. The presiding judge will oversee all temporary protective orders and family violence petitions.
All court employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday and will only be allowed back into the courthouse with a written negative test.
Friday morning, the Floyd County Probate Court announced they will be closed Monday after a deputy clerk tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday evening. The court was closed on Friday as well to protect employees and the public.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, there were three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Floyd County Clerk of Court’s office and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the office of the Floyd County Probate Court.
The newly confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Office of the Clerk of Court has not worked in the office since May 29.
For any other questions, contact the Floyd County Clerk's office at (706)-291-5110.