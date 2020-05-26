Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said the sheriff's office will begin going back to normal operations on June 12, when Georgia's state of emergency order is expected to expire.
This will include fingerprinting, background checks, serving warrants and other routine duties that have been put on hold since the pandemic hit Northwest Georgia.
However, they will be bringing along some recent changes to their normal operations.
They will continue taking the temperature and asking background questions of anyone who enters the jail and offices, Burkhalter said. This goes for both staff and inmates.
"I don't see that changing at all anytime soon," the sheriff said.
They will also continue heavily sanitizing and fogging the jail multiple times a week.
Throughout the pandemic, the sheriff's office has been successful at keeping the virus from hitting the jail. Burkhalter wants to continue these safety measures for the foreseeable future while the virus is still active. He said while the curve is flattening here, the jail is getting inmates from places where that's not the case.
Since they had stopped serving misdemeanor warrants and court orders, many deputies now have to play catch-up.
"When we get started, it's going to take a concentrated effort to get back to where we were," he said.
As far as jail visitation goes, Burkhalter is looking at different options, but considers their current visitation process a lot easier and safer for all parties involved. The sheriff said many people have voiced their approval of the video visitation, which includes using laptops at home to talk to their loved ones or clients.
However, he also said they probably will reinstate in-person jail visitation once they begin returning to normal operations.
The sheriff also said they might use their jail courtroom more often in the future. They've had a few hearings there since the pandemic hit and they're now looking at remodeling the courtroom for future use.
Even after the state of emergency expires, Burkhalter feels that they will still remain cautious and continue their safety measures.
"Until we get to the end of this show and they start having vaccines and whatever, we'll still do this and I don't see that changing at all," he said.