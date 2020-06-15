The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has returned to normal administrative operations and is working on a backlog of civilian background checks and fingerprinting requests built up during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sgt. Anthony Cromer said Monday they will continue to take precautions and follow social distancing guidelines, such as cleaning and disinfecting the lobby and the offices throughout the day and keeping hand sanitizer readily available. They also ask that visitors wear a mask.
According to Cromer, deputies are bringing in recently released or relocated sex offenders to get their pictures and fingerprints for their registration files.
"We've been registering them throughout, because we have to track where the sex offenders are," he said.
The sheriff's office went to code yellow operations in March, which were essential operations only. Wait times are likely to be longer than usual, Cromer asked that people needing background checks and fingerprinting be patient and those coming by for fingerprinting should call ahead.
FCSO employees will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken before starting their shift -- and at least once more during the shift.
While the offices are back to normal, the jail itself will continue to use additional measures. Those who visit the back of the jail must have a mask, or one will be provided for them.
So far, there haven't been any confirmed cases of coronavirus at the jail, but staff will continue to take precautions for the time being, Cromer said.
If a case ever is confirmed, the jail would go under lockdown and the sheriff's office would enter code red operations.