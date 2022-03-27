The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is in the process of launching a new app to serve the community and make it easier for residents to access information.
After receiving a technology grant for the office, Sheriff Dave Roberson talked to other sheriffs in the region to see what would be the best use for the funds. Through them, he learned about the sheriff app, which is used by hundreds of sheriff's offices around the country.
"Right now, if you need information on our website, you really have to go looking for it. Now with the app, information through us or 911 -- or emergency weather related -- will automatically come through the app," Roberson said.
The app will also include addresses for registered sex offenders, the roster of people currently being held in the jail and contact information for various departments within the sheriff's office. A way to submit tips, including with pictures and videos, is among the other features.
Floyd County Commissioners approved last week the use of $18,811 for the development and maintenance of the app for the first year. After that, the annual fee for maintenance and upkeep will be $8,990.
Right now, the sheriff's office is still in the process of getting everything set up to launch the app. Roberson said they plan to have it ready sometime in April.
The app will be available through the Apple Store and Google Play Store. If interested in learning more about the sheriff's app, you can visit TheSheriffApp.com. The app would be free to use.