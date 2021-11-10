Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson among 100+ Georgia sheriffs to support Kemp in reelection bid

Gov. Brian Kemp has solidified the support of one of the most important conservative groups for his reelection bid: Georgia’s sheriffs and law enforcement officials.
Kemp announced endorsement from 107 sheriffs across the state Tuesday, including Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, at his Cobb County campaign headquarters.
“It has never been more dangerous to put on a uniform, and we’ve seen that during this once-in-a-century pandemic, civil unrest and the radical defund the police movement that continues to gain steam in Washington, D.C., and other liberal cities across the country,” Kemp said. “Despite being vilified by many, these men and women get up every day and put the uniform on and serve and protect us.”
Attorney General Chris Carr and state Insurance Commissioner John King appeared with Kemp, along with about a dozen sheriffs.
“Gov. Kemp is the exact leader we needed during very challenging times,” Carr said. “He remained steady and calm during the pandemic to both protect lives and livelihoods. He knows it’s a tragedy to lose your life, and it’s also a tragedy to lose your job.”
Carr cited Kemp’s support of laws and measures to prosecute gangs, human traffickers and street racers.
“He knows it’s the paramount duty of government to protect its citizens,” Carr said.
Specifically, Kemp pointed to his support of House Bill 286, which he signed earlier this year to prohibit cities and counties from reducing their law enforcement budgets by more than 5% in one year or collectively across five years.
“Defunding the police is simply an insane idea in an insane time that we’re seeing in places around our country,” Kemp said.
